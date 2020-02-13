Mohali: Robbers take away Rs 8 lakh cash after breaking PNB ATM, leave two notes of Rs 100 each

Sohana Station House Officer (SHO), Damanvir Singh, said that the thieves had broken the ATM machine with the help of a cutter. Sohana Station House Officer (SHO), Damanvir Singh, said that the thieves had broken the ATM machine with the help of a cutter.

UNIDENTIFIED ROBBERS took away Rs eight lakh cash after breaking the ATM in Tangori village on Wednesday morning. Police failed to trace the culprits. A case was registered at the Sohana police station.

According to information, the robbers made off with Rs eight lakh cash from the ATM of Punjab National Bank (PNB). The incident came to light on Wednesday morning after the bank guard, Harpreet Singh, who used to open and close the ATM, noticed the half-closed shutter of the kiosk.

Sohana Station House Officer (SHO), Damanvir Singh, said that the thieves had broken the ATM machine with the help of a cutter. He added that they were scrutinising the CCTV footage but did not get any clue yet. The SHO further added that there was no security guard at the ATM and it was easy for the robbers to carry out the robbery.

Harpreet Singh told the police that he reached the bank’s branch around 6 am and informed peon Pawan Kumar about the robbery.

Bank officials told the police that only two notes of Rs 100 each were found in the ATM machine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.