Chandigarh: Internal roads of Mohali suffer neglect, cry for attention

The condition of internal roads in the city is crying for attention.

The condition is worse in the outer sectors which are under development stage. The residents of these areas complain that they have lodged several complaints with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority and the MC but to no avail.

Shamsheer Rana, a resident of Sector 99, claims that the condition of roads in their area is the worst. She asserts that bad roads are a major reason for accidents.

“The condition becomes the worst during rain. We have only one road to come to Mohali and that is from Landran side which is congested.

The city is the gateway to the state but the roads tell a different story,” she added.

Former PUDA executive engineer N S Kalsi maintains that no work has been done to improve the roads. People in the Industrial Area are among the worst sufferers.

“The MC collects maximum property tax from the Industrial Area. But just see the roads. It seems that the roads have not been repaired for a long time,” Kalsi added.

SAD councilor Gurmukh Singh Sohal said that the roads in the Industrial Area Phase 1 were broken due to heavy traffic. He added that he had raised the issue with the MC but to no avail.

Former president of Mohali Industries Association Sanjeev Vashisht said that they had taken up the issue so many times but nothing had happened.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said that the MC proposed a budget of Rs 30 crore for this financial year and the issue would be sorted out.

