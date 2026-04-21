Congress’s Balbir Sidhu slams AAP over Rs 912 crore Mohali roads project

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Senior Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the AAP Government over the Rs 912.63 crore Mohali Next Generation Roads Programme, demanding a high-level probe into what he termed an “unprecedented siphoning of Punjab’s public funds.”
Speaking to reporters, Sidhu questioned the selection of Gawar Construction Limited, an out-of-state firm currently under fire for substandard work and negligence in other regions. “Why has a project of this magnitude been handed to a firm with a questionable track record in Himachal and Rajasthan?” the former health minister asked.
He pointed out that the contractor is already under intense scrutiny for poor construction quality on the Parwanoo-Shimla Highway, where negligent practices reportedly led to landslides and building collapses. He further noted that the firm has faced similar allegations regarding project execution in Rajasthan, casting doubt on the durability of the infrastructure promised to Mohali’s residents.
Sidhu underlined the staggering cost of the project, which effectively bills the taxpayer nearly Rs 11 crore per kilometre for urban road repair and “beautification.”
“This is not development; it is a daylight robbery of Punjab’s exchequer,” Sidhu said. “The AAP government is establishing a dangerous pattern of bypassing capable local contractors to favour external entities. By awarding this tender to an outside firm at such inflated rates, the government is intentionally diverting Punjab’s resources away from its own people and industry.”
He also questioned the government’s rush to issue the Letter of Award (LoA) while the project remains mired in legal challenges before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He argued that the combination of repeated budget revisions, unusually high costs, and the selection of a controversial contractor creates a “stench of corruption and kickbacks.”
While reiterating that Mohali deserves world-class infrastructure, Sidhu insisted that development cannot come at the cost of transparency. “The people of Punjab deserve to know why their money is being handed over to a firm already in the dock for poor quality elsewhere. We demand a full justification of these costs and a transparent review of the selection process,” he added.
Sidhu also warned that the Congress party would not remain a silent spectator to the “systematic looting” of the state’s resources and would continue to seek accountability for every rupee of public money.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram