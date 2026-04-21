Congress’s Balbir Sidhu slams AAP over Rs 912 crore Mohali roads project

Senior Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the AAP Government over the Rs 912.63 crore Mohali Next Generation Roads Programme, demanding a high-level probe into what he termed an “unprecedented siphoning of Punjab’s public funds.”

Speaking to reporters, Sidhu questioned the selection of Gawar Construction Limited, an out-of-state firm currently under fire for substandard work and negligence in other regions. “Why has a project of this magnitude been handed to a firm with a questionable track record in Himachal and Rajasthan?” the former health minister asked.

He pointed out that the contractor is already under intense scrutiny for poor construction quality on the Parwanoo-Shimla Highway, where negligent practices reportedly led to landslides and building collapses. He further noted that the firm has faced similar allegations regarding project execution in Rajasthan, casting doubt on the durability of the infrastructure promised to Mohali’s residents.