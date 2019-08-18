Two persons killed in separate road accidents in Mohali

The police registered FIRs and started investigation in the matter.

Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in the city on Saturday. Both the accidents were reported from the Sohana police station area.

The police registered FIRs and started investigation in the matter. They are, however, yet to make any arrests.

The first accident was reported from near Raipur village when an unidentified car hit a bike.

The complainant, Satyabir Singh was going to his village with his mother Kalawati (65). While taking a left turn near, he was hit by a rashly driven car, that left him and his mother seriously injured.

Satyabir Singh stated in his complaint that he and his mother were taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh where Kalawati died during the treatment.

The police registered a case against an unidentified person under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The second accident was reported from near Bakarpur village where a car hit a pedestrian. The victim was not identified. The police booked a woman who was driving the car and initiated investigation.

The complainant in the case, Jagtar Singh, a native of Bakarpur village, stated that he was going to Mohali and saw that a car had hit a pedestrian. The unidentified pedestrian had died on the spot. His body has been kept at civil hospital in Phase VI for identification for 72 hours.

Police booked the car driver, Sushma Sharma, a resident of Sector 70 on the charges of rash driving and death due to negligence.

MOH inspector held accepting Rs 2,500 bribe

Municipal Corporation Medical Officer for Health (MOH) Inspector Naresh Kumar was arrested on Saturday for demanding and accepting a bribe.

Inspector Naresh Kumar, who was caught red-handed by the UT Vigilance wing, was accepting Rs 2,500 bribe from a multi purpose health worker of the MOH department at Sector 29.

Inspector Naresh Kumar allegedly accepted the bribe from Ajay Kumar to transfer Ajay to the Sanitation area at Sector 29.

In his complaint to the Vigilance wing, Ajay Kumar said, “I work as a contractual employee with the MOH Department of Chandigarh. I was posted in the Sanitation area of Sector 29, Chandigarh, under the supervision of Naresh Kumar, Inspector MOH. In the month of August 2019, I was transferred to the Horticulture area. However, due to some personal reasons, I wanted to go back to his previous point of duty in Sector 29.”

“I approached Inspector Naresh Kumar, who in turn demanded Rs 2,500 to sanction my transfer,” he further said.

A vigilance officer said, “Since Ajay Kumar did not want to give bribe, he approached the Police Station Vigilance.”

“We registered an FIR under the Sections 7,13(1) (b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Naresh Kumar. The Vigilance cell laid down a trap and the accused was arrested red-handed. The bribe amount has been recovered. Further investigation of the case is under progress,” added Ajay Kumar, the complainant.

Missing woman found dead at Sukhna lake

Kusum Devi (42) of village Behlana village, who was missing from her house since Friday evening, was found dead in Sukhna Lake on Saturday.

Police ruled out any foul play and termed it a case of suicide. Police said Kusum Devi had left her house Friday after a quarrel with her husband and he had filed a missing complaint at the Sector 31 Police Station.

Sources said people who had gone to the lake on Saturday found her body floating in the water, around 6 am. She was taken to GMSH-16, where doctors declared her brought dead. police have initiated an inquest proceeding.

She is survived by her husband and two children. Her husband works as a mechanic.