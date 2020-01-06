Mohali: Forest dept agrees to give 10 acres of land to GMADA for Ring Road project

Airport road in Mohali (Source: Express Archives) Airport road in Mohali (Source: Express Archives)

DECKS HAVE been cleared for the completion of ring road which will connect Zirakpur with Panchkula via 200-foot-wide airport road after the forest department agreed to hand over around 10.5 acre (4.2 hectares) land to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). In return, the forest department will get same chunk of land near Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district for developing the forest area.

The land acquisition was a major hurdle in completion of the road. The ring road will solve the problem of long traffic jams at Zirakpur. With the forest department’s decision, the airport road would connect Zirakpur with Panchkula near Sector 25. People coming from Delhi and other parts of the country and going to Himachal Pradesh need not enter either Chandigarh or Panchkula and the new road will help them avoid the long traffic jams at Zirakpur.

“The ring road would solve the traffic problem of Zirakpur. People would go to Panchkula by the ring road. It was a long-pending issue as the forest department was not ready to give its land where hundreds of trees must be cut to pave the way for building the road,” a GMADA official said.

Municipal Engineer of Zirakpur Municipal Council Mukesh Rai said that the Punjab government had paved the way for the land acquisition and completion of the road. The road would help the smooth flow of traffic and cater to the growing volume of traffic.

At present, the airport road connects Kharar with Mohali and Zirakpur. With the building of the ring road, people who wanted to go to Delhi need not enter Chandigarh and they could easily go to Zirakpur where the airport road connects with the National Highway-21.

The project of the ring road was pending as the forest department was not ready to give the land to GMADA fearing deforestation in the area. The department was also demanding the land at some other place, following which the state government had identified the land in Gurdaspur district. The work of around 11-km road which would connect Zirakpur and Panchkula was lying pending near Nagla village.

