Mohali: Residents face problems with garbage dump in open

Garbage dump at Madanpur village in Mohali, Saturday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Garbage dump at Madanpur village in Mohali, Saturday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The residents of Phase IV have alleged that the Municipal Corporation is not taking any action against people dumping garbage near residential areas.

Residents allege that despite a written complaint, the Municipal Corporation has not paid any heed to their complaint.

Dr Purshttom Chand Atter, a resident of Phase IV said that the location of the garbage dumping site is very close to the residential areas of Phase 4, Phase 2 including Joginder Vihar, Army flats, Phase3A, Phase 3B1 and the residents of Madanpur village itself.

“The garbage which is dumped is creating a lot of menace. Stray animals including cows roam around that area and create a lot of nuisance for the residents. It emits a lot of foul smell throughout the day and it is difficult to sleep at night due to that smell. Mosquitoes and flies also hover over the garbage heap, thus increasing the risk of infections,” said Dr Atter.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kamal Garag could not be contacted on the issue.

An officer of sanitisation wing of the Municipal Corporation said that they will check the area and take suitable action against the people dumping garbage in the open.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd