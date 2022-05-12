scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Firing in posh residential society in Mohali, four detained

The police said that they have detained four people in connection with the incident at JLPL Falcon View. Two others managed to flee, according to the residents welfare association president who called the police.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 12, 2022 12:45:15 pm
Residents welfare association president retired Group Captain Kuldeep Singh said that the five to six people who were partying stayed as tenants at F block’s flat number 1004.

A firing incident was reported from a posh residential society in Mohali on Thursday morning and no one was injured in it, said the police.

The police said that they have detained four people in connection with the incident at JLPL Falcon View and identified two of them as Ravinder and Sumit. Further investigation is going on, they added.

“There was a party going on and the culprits fired into the air. They all are employees of an IT company and are tenants in a flat owned by a Ludhiana resident,” police officials said.

Residents welfare association president retired Group Captain Kuldeep Singh told The Indian Express that the five to six people who were partying stayed as tenants at F block’s flat number 1004.

He added that multiple shots were fired between 5 am to 6 am following which he called the police. “The police took four men to the police station while two managed to flee. Some bullet shells were also recovered,” he said.

The residential society is being developed by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh’s company.

