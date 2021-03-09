Mohali resident ranks 6th in JEE Mains

JEE topper Guramrit Singh (third from left) with his parents and brother on Monday. (Express photo)

MOHALI RESIDENT Guramrit Singh has ranked among the top six with a perfect 100 in the JEE Main results which were declared here Monday evening.

Guramrit, a resident of sector 74, said he aims to become a computer science engineer. His father Gurudarshan Singh is a businessman and mother Preeti is a homemaker.

Guruamrit told The Indian Express said that he would put in 7-8 hours of study everyday.

“It is all about putting in quality hours. I would study for 7 to 8 hours with breaks in between. Concentration is important,” he said.

Guramrit said that he wants to pursue computer science in IIT Mumbai.

It was entirely online coaching from Chandigarh for him. “There wasn’t any difference in online and offline teaching. We had classes from 8 am to 12.30 pm. I feel online classes helped me as it saved my travelling time,” he said.

About his success mantra, he said, “I would just like to say that just believe in your teachers. They will guide you all the time. In our case too they were always available 24 ×7 for clearing doubts.”

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates had enrolled for the February session, out of them, 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates registered for BE or B.Tech exam. The exam was held from February 23 to 26.

JEE Main results will indicate the JEE Main qualifying cutoff and NTA percentile score of the candidate. As the exam is conducted in multiple phases, the best of the percentile scores will be considered to prepare the final rank of the candidate.