Mohali resident booked for Rs 3.50L cheating

Police have booked a Mohali resident for duping a local man of Rs 3.50 lakh by providing him a fake appointment of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

The accused was identified as Madan, 31, of Sadar Kurali in Mohali. Police said that he cheated the complainant Yogesh Kumar of Bapudham Colony, Sector 26, in February, 2021.

Police said that HSSC headquarters in Sector 2 Panchkula confirmed that the letter given to Yogesh Kumar is fake. Police said the case was registered after a thorough investigation. The case was registered at Sector 26 police station.