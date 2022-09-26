scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Mohali resident booked for Rs 3.50L cheating

Police said that HSSC headquarters in Sector 2 Panchkula confirmed that the letter given to Yogesh Kumar is fake. Police said the case was registered after a thorough investigation. The case was registered at Sector 26 police station.

Mohali resident booked, Mohali police, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe accused was identified as Madan, 31, of Sadar Kurali in Mohali. Police said that he cheated the complainant Yogesh Kumar of Bapudham Colony, Sector 26, in February, 2021.

Police have booked a Mohali resident for duping a local man of Rs 3.50 lakh by providing him a fake appointment of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

The accused was identified as Madan, 31, of Sadar Kurali in Mohali. Police said that he cheated the complainant Yogesh Kumar of Bapudham Colony, Sector 26, in February, 2021.

More from Chandigarh

Police said that HSSC headquarters in Sector 2 Panchkula confirmed that the letter given to Yogesh Kumar is fake. Police said the case was registered after a thorough investigation. The case was registered at Sector 26 police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...Premium
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...
The Muslim political predicamentPremium
The Muslim political predicament
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 01:39:45 am
Next Story

5,000 a day expected, preparation begins for Red Fort Ramlila

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement