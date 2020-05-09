Mohali reports third Covid-19 death

Barricading near the patient’s house in Mohali. (Express Photo) Barricading near the patient’s house in Mohali. (Express Photo)

One more COVID-19 death was reported in the district on Friday, after a 74-year-old man from Zirakpur passed away in a private hospital in Panchkula and tested positive posthumously. Three deaths have been reported in the district so far. Meanwhile, one more positive case was reported after a pregnant woman tested positive for the disease taking the total number of cases to 98.

Three patients also recovered on Friday, taking the number of recovered patients to 52. Out of the total recovered patients, 34 are from Jawaharpur village, the hotspot of the district. The district currently has 43 active cases.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express that the 74-year-old man was also suffering from lung cancer and was to the hospital on May 6. He added that the samples were collected prior to his admission to the hospital and the report came out on Friday. “He was cremated. We have put the family under quarantine, the process of contact tracing is on,” he added.

Speaking about the other case, Dr. Manjeet Singh said that the 24-year-old woman was admitted at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh and also tested positive. “The woman had a cesarean delivery,” added Dr Manjeet Singh.

Speaking further, the civil surgeon said that three more patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease and were discharged on Friday from the Gyan Sagar Hospital. Among the patients who recovered are an 80-year-old woman, a 32-year-old woman, and a 67-year-old man. All these persons belong to Jawaharpur village.

Dr Manjit Singh said that the total number of positive cases in the district is 98 while the number of active cases is 43. A total of 52 patients have recovered out of which 34 patients from Jawaharpur alone have recovered so far.

