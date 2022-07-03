scorecardresearch
Mohali reports one more Covid death

As many as 36 positive cases were also reported on Saturday, increasing the total number of cases to 96,924. Of the 312 active cases, three patients are hospitalised. All the patients are admitted in the L-2 facilities in the hospitals.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: July 3, 2022 10:25:21 am
After the spike in cases, Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur held a meeting with the officials of major private hospitals in Mohali and gave necessary instructions. (File photo)

One more death was reported due to Covid-19 in Mohali on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,155. This is the second death in two days in the district.

After the spike in cases, Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur held a meeting with the officials of major private hospitals in Mohali and gave necessary instructions.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Kaur said that the number of positive cases are increasing, which is a matter of concern, but there is no need to panic. Dr Kaur directed that private hospitals must have adequate arrangements for ICU and dedicated beds for level 2, treatment and medicines for Covid patients. She said that if any patient is admitted to a private hospital, the health department must be informed on time. In addition, information about deaths due to Covid must be shared immediately.

The civil surgeon further said that all laboratories and hospitals need to share information regarding the number of Covid tests and vaccinations in a timely manner. Regarding the fees, Dr Kaur said that patients should be treated as per the government guidelines and the fees should be charged accordingly.

“Action will be taken against the concerned hospital for overcharging or charging more than the fixed fee fixed. She added that each hospital must have updated information about number of ICUs, level 2 beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, and ambulances,” the civil surgeon added.

She also directed hospitals to encourage patients and their relatives to get Covid vaccines, abide by Covid appropriate protocol and to put up publicity boards in this regard. She said that a concerted effort is needed to curb the disease completely. In the meeting, Covid nodal officer DrVikrantNagra and officials from Max, Fortis, Cheema Medical Complex, Gracian, Indus, Amar Hospital, Mayo Hospital, IVY, etc., were present.

