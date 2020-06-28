Mohali reports four new cases, including Merchant Navy officer

The Civil Surgeon further said that the affected areas were put under close supervision as their teams were collecting samples extensively. (Representational) The Civil Surgeon further said that the affected areas were put under close supervision as their teams were collecting samples extensively. (Representational)

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 246 with 52 active cases. Six persons who recovered from the disease were also discharged from the hospital.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, said that the four new patients include a Merchant Navy officer who belongs to Phase 3B-1 in Mohali. He added that the affected person had visited many countries and his contact tracing was on.

The other three cases include two women from Nabha village and Dharamgarh in Derabassi Sub-Division. Both the women are pregnant and were admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The fourth case was reported from Mubarikpur.

The Civil Surgeon further said that the affected areas were put under close supervision as their teams were collecting samples extensively. He added that the new cases were the result of sample collection. The Civil Surgeon, however, said that the people must take precautions as the infection is at its peak.

Three more test positive in UT

Chandigarh: The UT reported three more COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The tally of patients in the city is 428, with 87 active cases at present.

Of the three, two patients are a 76-year-old woman from Sector 30 and a 31-year-old woman from Sector 46. The 76-year-old has four family members and four family contacts from Sector 25, who have been sampled. Meanwhile, two family members of the 31-year-old patient have also been sampled to get tested for the disease. ENS

Ambala: 27 people recovered from Covid-19, discharged

Ambala: Twenty seven persons, who recovered from COVID-19, were discharged from the Mission Hospital in Ambala City and MM MCH Mullana after they were tested negative on Saturday.

The doctor’s team, who had treated the patients, gave them a farewell with rounds of claps. The Mission Hospital Director Dr Sunil Sadiq led the team of doctors and other staff who were present to give them a warm send off and wished for their good health.

All these patients who suffered from coronavirus were admitted to the COVID-19 hospitals after they were diagnosed with the disease. Dr Sadiq said that most of the patients had a travel history. They were quarantined in the isolation wards and their recovery was possible only after they cooperated during the quarantine period.

At present, there are 68 active cases in the district. There are 101 containment zones where 10 teams of doctors and other staff have been keeping a check.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation staff in Ambala, assisted by the police, challaned 20 persons for not wearing masks while riding vehicles or while walking on the streets and the market places. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.