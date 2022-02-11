Mohali reports 89 new cases, one death; Chandigarh logs 95 infections

One more death was reported in the district Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,142. As many as 89 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the district, increasing the total tally of cases to 92,914. Currently, 891 cases are active here.

According to the district health department, a maximum of 28 cases were reported from Dhakoli, 25 from Mohali, 19 from Kharar, five each from Gharuan and Derabassi, two each from Banur, Kurali and Boothgarh and one from Lalru.

As many as 1,918 samples were collected, while 245 patients recovered from the infection on Thursday.

Panchkula: 59 cases

A total of 59 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula on Thursday. No new covid related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 59 new cases were reported, 52 hailed from the district while the rest were added to the outside district tally. The positivity rate was recorded at 4.5 per cent.

A total of 57,634 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 43,726 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts.

As many as 410 people have died due to the virus here.

The recovery rate of the district has risen from 93 per cent during the third wave to 98.5 per cent now.

Currently, 254 are active in the district. Of these, a majority of 223 is under home isolation while 22 have been hospitalized.

The district has conducted 5,82,942 tests so far, with 1,162 samples collected on Wednesday.

As many as 180 healthcare workers have tested positive in the third wave. A total of 495 healthcare workers have tested positive in Panchkula since the beginning of Covid-19.

Chandigarh reports 95 new cases, two deaths

The city reported 95 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday, taking the total tally in Chandigarh to 91,114 . The current death toll is at 1,146.

Currently, 816 cases are active here. The positivity rate was 3.37 per cent.

A total of 2,820 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,595 were vaccinated. As many as 288 people recovered from the infection on Thursday.

Covid DEATHS

A 63-year-old Covid positive male, resident of Sector 50, a case of acute myeloid leukaemia dies at IVY Hospital in Mohali. He was a fully vaccinated patient for Covid.

A 70-year-old Covid-19 positive male resident of Sector 52 was also brought dead here at GMSH-16. He was not vaccinated for Covid-19.

HOSPITALISATION

In PGI, 75 of 380 Covid beds with oxygen and 19 of 70 Covid ventilator beds are occupied. In GMCH-32, 19 of 165 Covid beds with oxygen and three of 63 Covid ventilator beds are occupied. In GMSH-16, 19 of 230 Covid beds with oxygen and one of 20 Covid ventilator beds are occupied.