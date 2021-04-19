Mohali reports 880 new cases; death toll crosses 500-mark as three more succumb

Mohali district witnessed another surge in Covid-19 cases, as 880 people tested positive for coronavirus here on Sunday. The tally of cases in the district increased to 36,073 during the day, with 6,211 active cases. At least three more Covid-related deaths were also reported here on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 502.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that out of 880, a maximum of 370 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 194 from Kharar, 136 from Dhakoli, 57 from Derabassi, 55 from Gharuan, 32 from Boothgarh, 20 from Lalru, 11 from Kurali and five from Banur. The Deputy Commissioner said that 448 patients also recovered from the infection and were discharged from home isolation and hospitals.

Recovery rate at 81.39%

Mohali district’s recovery rate stood at 81.39 per cent on Sunday. A total of 29,360 patients have recovered in the district so far.

The Deputy Commissioner said the district’s Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) is 1.4 per cent which is below the state average of 2.7 per cent.

“In the last week, the CFR had fallen to 0.6 percent which is the second lowest in the state and even lower than the national average, even as the district has the maximum number of active cases in the state, with 19 per cent of the total active cases load of the state,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

The DC said that low CFR has been achieved through intensive patient tracking. A senior officer has been appointed as the Covid Patient Tracking Officer and a team of medical officers has been deputed for tele-consultation to facilitate quick recovery for coronavirus patients. The patients’ vital parameters are advised to be monitored while they are in home isolation, whereas, the critical patients are shifted to hospital care as per medical opinion. Further, he said that Fateh kits including essential medicines, thermometer and pulse oximeter are being provided to patients on need basis.

Hotel owner among 9 held for organising night party in Dhakoli

Police arrested nine people, including a hotel owner in Dhakoli, for holding a party at the hotel’s rooftop at night. Dhakoli area in Zirakpur has been declared as containment zone due to the high number of Covid-19 cases reported there.

SP (Rural) Ravjot Grewal said that during the intervening night of April 17/18, a team of Dhakoli police was patrolling, when they received information about the party. “ASI Nirmal Singh received secret information that the owner of Grand Suites Hotel had organised a party on the roof top of the hotel, where lots of people were gathered,” SP Grewal added.

SP Grewal further said that on the basis of the information, nine persons were arrested including the owner of the hotel, Navjot Singh, a resident of Karnal. She added that a case was filed under section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Resort owner booked for Covid violations

Zirakpur police booked the owner of AKM Resort for Covid violations on Sunday. Police said that during checking, it was found that the AKM marriage palace was holding a function with more than 20 persons in violation of Covid guidelines.