Mohali records highest number of recoveries in a day, 44 discharged

The two patients who passed away Tuesday were — a 50-year-old cancer patient from Dhanas, and a 52-year-old woman from Sector 46, who had recently been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes at a private hospital in Mohali.

As many as 20 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali district on Monday, while a 65-year-old man from Zirakpur died.

The district’s tally has gone up to 551, with 177 active cases and 12 deaths.

The district also recorded the highest number of recoveries in a day as 44 patients were discharged from the hospital.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said the 65-year-old man who had died on Monday was suffering from high blood pressure, sugar and heart-related ailments.

He added that four cases were reported from Kharar’s Dashmesh Nagar, three from Sector 125 in Mohali, one from Sector 111, one case each from Dhakoli, Handesra, Lalru and Baltana, two cases from Sector 69 in Mohali.

“On Monday we also recorded the highest single-day recoveries after 44 patients who had recovered from the infection were also discharged. The number of active cases in the district has come down, there is adequate space for the patients,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh .

He added that Mohali district’s health department had increased sample collection in areas from where cases were reported in the last two weeks.

“Most of the positive cases were contacts of Covid patients. The cases reported at the flu corners were very low. We urge people to follow guidelines issued by the government and maintain social distancing,” the civil surgeon said.

