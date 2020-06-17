Mohali records 34 positive Covid-19 cases in 3 days, majority from outside state

Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjit Singh, said that it is the highest number of cases in the district in three days so far. Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjit Singh, said that it is the highest number of cases in the district in three days so far.

The Mohali district recorded a total of 34 new coronavirus cases in the last three days. Health authorities said that all the infected patients had either come from other states or were the close contacts of people who had tested positive previously.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjit Singh, said that it is the highest number of cases in the district in three days so far. He said that out of these cases, nine are positive patients who had come from Delhi, Mumbai and UP, while 18 positive cases are their family members or close contacts.

“As many as 27 out of these 34 cases are not directly linked to the district or state in this case. However, they have been included in the district list. The remaining seven positive cases were residents of the district who were already suffering from influenza like illness (ILI) and the process of finding the source of the disease and contacts of these patients is underway. The nine patients with travel history, four returned from Delhi, four from UP, and one from Mumbai,” he added.

Speaking further, Dr Manjeet Singh said that all the patients from other states are admitted in Gian Sagar Hospital and are being given quality treatment. He added that various teams of the district health department screened and tested them and later tracked their contacts with utmost diligence and precaution.

