60-year-old was raped, murdered in Mohali. DNA clues lead to serial killer

This arrest had then led police to solve two more gruesome murders that Monu had committed in the previous 15 years.

A Chandigarh court on Tuesday sentenced cab driver Monu Kumar to life imprisonment again for the rape and murder of a 60-year-old woman, in what became the convict’s third conviction on such charges.

All three cases in which Monu Kumar (39) suffered conviction are connected not by eyewitness testimony or confession, but by DNA evidence.

The 60-year-old had arrived in Chandigarh from her village in Uttar Pradesh for a religious pilgrimage a few months before she was brutally raped and murdered. She was an Alzheimer’s patient and was staying with her son in Mohali.

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On February 27, 2024, she left her home and never returned. The next morning, her body was found in a jungle area near Government School, Sector 54. She was strangled to death. Her body bore multiple blunt force injuries. The postmortem examination confirmed sexual assault followed by murder. An FIR was registered under Section 302 of the IPC. The accused was unknown. Police began their investigation.