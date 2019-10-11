Mohali: Rape accused flees from police station, cops begin search

A rape accused lodged at the Sohana police station on Wednesday fled by making an excuse that he was feeling uneasy.

Police registered a case and started a search to nab him.

The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh. He was booked on the charges of rape and criminal intimidation on September 16. He was arrested on Tuesday.

“Gurpreet Singh was lodged in the lock-up. Around 7 pm on Wednesday, he told the staff that he was feeling uneasy, following which he was taken out of the lock-up and made to sit in a room. Then he told the police personnel guarding him that he wanted to go to the washroom,” a police officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

The officer said that after entering the washroom, the accused fled through the space created after removing the exhaust fan. When Gurpreet did not come out of the washroom, the police personnel on security duty started knocking at the door but Gurpreet did not respond.

The officer said, “When we broke open the washroom’s door, we found that the exhaust fan was lying inside and the accused managed to flee.”

Police registered a case against Gurpreet under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Sohana Station House Officer, Inspector Rajesh Hastir, was on leave. The investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Jaswinder Singh, was not available for comment as his phone was suddenly switched off after he was called.

The new building of Sohana police station was recently constructed and the police station was shifted around two months ago. The building also houses the offices of DSP (city-2) and DSP (airport).