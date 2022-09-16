Mohali: Man from Rajasthan held with 750 gm of opium on his person

Handesra police on Thursday said they had arrested a man from Rajasthan and recovered around 750 gm of opium from his possession.

The accused, identified as Hanuman Ram, was bringing the opium from Rajasthan and further selling it in Dera Bassi and Handesra area to his customers.

The police said that the arrested man had been involved in the smuggling of narcotics for a long time.

According to reports, a police team from Handesra had set up a checkpost near Nagla Road, when they first spotted the suspect coming towards the police party.

“He was carrying a bag. On spotting the policemen, however, he tried to turn around and walk away from them, raising suspicion. The policemen at the checkpost, however, caught up with him and stopped the man. On conducting a search of the man, the police found 750 gm of opium in his bag,” the officer added.

The police later registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the suspect, Hanuman Ram, a resident of Barmer district in Rajasthan.

A police officer probing the case said that the accused was smuggling opium in the area for a long time but had managed to stay under the police radar.

“He had been coming to the area for the past two years. Further investigations in the case is own and we are trying to figure out the details of his local network,” the officer said.