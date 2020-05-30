Only those with confirmed tickets to be allowed to enter Mohali railway station

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station. The decision was taken to avoid rush at railway stations. (File photo) Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station. The decision was taken to avoid rush at railway stations. (File photo)

According to the guidelines issued by the district administration on Friday, only passengers having confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station. The decision was taken to avoid rush at railway stations.

DC Girish Dayalan said that no attendants will be allowed to enter the railway platform, and only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed, to avoid overcrowding.

The DC added that wearing mask will be compulsory for the passengers and they will need to maintain social distancing. The passengers will be required to reach the station 45 minutes before the train’s departure and will also need to undergo health screening before entering into the platform. The passengers will also be required to download the COVA app and ensure that it remains active. The app will self-generate an e-pass for the passenger’s exit from the railway station.

In case a passenger does not have a mobile or is not able to generate the e-pass, they will be required to show a valid ID proof, which could be their Aadhar card, Driving License or Voter ID, among others. They will also have to submit a self-declaration form to the Health team deputed for screening at the railway station. The passengers found to be symptomatic or high risk during the screening, will be taken to a health facility for testing. If tested positive, they will be treated as per protocol.

Meanwhile, on reaching the destination, the passengers will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine and monitor their health status and report to the nearest health facility in case they develop any symptoms. The passengers who have a return ticket scheduled before the completion of the duration of home quarantine will be allowed to return only if they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

