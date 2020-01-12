Mohali: Property dealer robbed of Rs 1L, SUV

The Kharar police registered a case and initiated a probe. Police traced the location of the vehicle on Morinda road.

Three armed men robbed a property dealer of Rs 1 lakh and an SUV on Kharar-Landran road in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the robbery occurred at the office of Baba Real Estate when the firm’s owner Surinder Kumar was sitting there.

A fast food vendor told the police that he saw three men went to the office of Baba Real Estate, came back within minutes and took away Surinder’s Toyota Fortuner.

Surinder told the police that he was present in his office when three armed men came to his office and pointed a pistol at him.

“They took away Rs 1 lakh and also asked me to give the keys of my SUV. They tied me with a rope and locked the door from outside,” Surinder said.

Surinder told the police that he raised the alarm after the robbers fled. A fast food vendor who was present near his office opened the door and he came out. He called the police and the family members.

The district police has failed to arrest the robbers who are striking at will. The police are yet to trace the robbers who had taken away cash from Indian Jewellery House in Phase 10. Three armed men carried out a robbery at Lalru on Friday.

