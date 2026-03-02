Mohali property dealer jumps before train; business partner couple booked

Mohali GRP police station in-charge ASI Satpal Singh stated that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Based on the statements of family members, police have registered a case against Ashish Mahajan and his wife Hema under sections 108 and 3/5 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A property dealer from Phase 7, identified as Shavinder, allegedly died by suicide on Saturday after jumping in front of a train near Kambali village railway track. Following information about the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) took the body into custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, for a post-mortem. The body was handed over to the family later in the evening after the autopsy.

According to information, Shavinder ran a firm, “Property Network”, in Sector 82. Family members said he left home around 10 am on Saturday, leaving behind his car and mobile phone. It is suspected that he reached the railway station by auto-rickshaw. Around 11:45 am, he allegedly jumped in front of the Mumbai Western Express train.