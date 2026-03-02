Mohali property dealer jumps before train; business partner couple booked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A property dealer from Phase 7, identified as Shavinder, allegedly died by suicide on Saturday after jumping in front of a train near Kambali village railway track. Following information about the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) took the body into custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, for a post-mortem. The body was handed over to the family later in the evening after the autopsy.
According to information, Shavinder ran a firm, “Property Network”, in Sector 82. Family members said he left home around 10 am on Saturday, leaving behind his car and mobile phone. It is suspected that he reached the railway station by auto-rickshaw. Around 11:45 am, he allegedly jumped in front of the Mumbai Western Express train.
When he did not return home till afternoon, his family began searching for him and later informed the police about his disappearance. In the evening, the GRP team informed the family that a body had been found on the railway track.
Another property dealer, Tinku Anand, said Shavinder is survived by his wife and two children. Both his children are reportedly international ice hockey players. The incident has left the family and the local community in deep shock, as he was also known as a social worker.
Mohali GRP police station in-charge ASI Satpal Singh stated that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Based on the statements of family members, police have registered a case against Ashish Mahajan and his wife Hema under sections 108 and 3/5 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The family has alleged that Ashish Mahajan was Shavinder’s business partner and had fraudulently transferred certain properties in his wife’s name, which had been causing Shavinder mental distress. A dispute over financial transactions was reportedly going on between them.
The investigating officer said that all aspects of the case are being examined and further action will be taken based on the findings.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram