Mohali: Probe ordered after drug peddler claims narcotics cell in-charge let him off in exchange for Rs 6.5 lakh

A drug peddler who was arrested by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) on Monday has claimed during interrogation that he was released by the district police’s narcotics cell after he gave the in-charge a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh. The STF and district police have initiated a probe in the matter. The in-charge has been transferred.

Sources said that Kuldeep Singh Deepa, who was arrested along with his wife Sarbjeet Kaur and accomplices Gagandeep Singh and Arun Kumar, told the STF that he was arrested last month by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sukhmunder Singh, posted as in-charge of the district police’s narcotics cell.

“Kuldeep disclosed that he gave Rs 6.5 lakh to Sukhmunder Singh and got himself released. ASI Sukhmunder Singh was recently posted as in-charge of the Saneta police post,” an STF official said.

After the development, Sukhmunder Singh was sent to Police Lines on Monday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that he sent the ASI to Police Lines after a thorough probe, adding that action will be taken against him.

STF Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Harpreet Singh said they are verifying Kuldeep Singh’s claims. The STF had recovered 300 gm heroin, Rs 2.5 lakh and 168 gm of gold jewellery from the accused.

Kuldeep was arrest from near Radha Soami light point on Airport Road. He was booked in two cases of drug peddling in Mohali and had been driving a taxi for past five months. According to the STF, he would source drugs from Delhi and sell them in Mohali and Chandigarh.