Mohali: Private bank manager booked for ‘raping’ colleague

A private bank manager was booked for allegedly raping and threatening to assault his colleague, on Friday. The accused was known to the victim’s father. The police are yet to arrest the accused.

The victim told the police that she had been looking for a job. On December 6, she got a job in a private bank’s branch with the help of the manager who was known to her father. The victim stated in her complaint that on January 8, the accused, took her to Kharar saying that he had to collect some documents from a client.

“I went with the accused in his car, he took me to a flat. He assaulted and raped me. He also threatened me with dire consequences if I disclosed anything to my family. After committing the crime, the accused dropped me at a nearby market,” the woman told the police.

She further said in her complaint that she called her father after the incident and narrated the entire story to him following which they decided to lodge the complaint. The victim further told the police that the accused had also threatened her to fire her from the job if she informed her father.

Acting on the complaint, police booked the bank managaer under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police officers of the police station concerned told Chandigarh Newsline that they were yet to arrest the accused. “We will arrest him. He did not come to the bank and fled from his home in Sunny Enclave,” said an officer privy to the investigation of the case.

