Mohali: ‘Prank call’ about student’s rape, murder triggers protest at private varsity

Police said they recorded the statements of two students who had admitted that they had made it all up. (Representational) Police said they recorded the statements of two students who had admitted that they had made it all up. (Representational)

Students of a private university carried out a protest on Wednesday alleging that some other classmates had attempted to rape and murder a woman student. The university management, however, said that nothing had happened on campus and some students had made a prank call to the police.

The protest took place at Chitkara University, where students alleged that blood stains were found in the woman’s hostel room.

An engineering student who was part of the protest told Chandigarh Newsline that on Tuesday night, someone had made a rape attempt on a woman student.

“We came to know that the woman was murdered, following which we carried out a protest and demanded a thorough probe. The university authorities were trying to cover up the issue,” the student added.

Another student who was protesting in the college said that on Tuesday night, police vehicles had come to the university campus with some women police constables also. The student added that there was also an ambulance.

“If the ambulance had come to campus and the police was also present then what was the reason?” asked the student, who did not wish to be named.

Rajpura DSP A S Aulakh said that no such incident had happened and two students had made a prank call to the police following which a team visited the campus and found nothing.

Police said they recorded the statements of two students who had admitted that they had made it all up. “The parents of both students also came to university and regretted their wards’ mischievous act,” read a statement issued by the university.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App