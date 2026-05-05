Concerns not addressed: People allege as power outage crosses 36 hours in Mohali

Broken poles and snapped wires continue to lie scattered across multiple locations, posing safety hazards and slowing restoration work.

The situation in several parts of Mohali had not returned to normalcy till Monday evening and remained without electricity for over 36 hours, as the city continues to grapple with severe disruption after the storm snapped power lines and uprooted poles on Sunday.

Many areas including Phase 2, 3B1, 3B2, 4, 5, Phase 7, Sector 71 and Shahimajra village are still experiencing electricity supply hit and severely affected water distribution.

Broken poles and snapped wires continue to lie scattered across multiple locations, posing safety hazards and slowing restoration work.

The situation was further aggravated by an ongoing strike by the electricity department employees. Sources said just four linemen are currently managing the city’s power supply. In the absence of adequate manpower, officials including the SDO and JE have stepped in, engaging contractual labour to restore supply.