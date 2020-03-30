Mohali police traces 1,167 NRIs, 35 yet to be found

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they were working on tracing the NRIs and the remaining 35 will be traced soon. (PTI) SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they were working on tracing the NRIs and the remaining 35 will be traced soon. (PTI)

As many as 1,202 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) landed in Mohali district in March. In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, which is mostly been found in travelers coming from high-risk countries, the district police has traced 1,167 NRIs, while 35 of them are yet to be found. Meanwhile, several NRIs coming from different countries have been directed to follow the home quarantine protocol.

The police officials, working to trace the NRIs who had landed in the district in March, told Chandigarh Newsline that they faced difficulties in locating the NRIs as many of them had changed their address. “Some of them had changed their address, so it was difficult for us to locate them, the police is facing this problem across the state. In Mohali, we have traced over 98 per cent of NRIs,” an officer said.

He further added that the in many cases they had found that the passports of the NRIs were made on one address, while its renewable was done on some other address. The officer said, “When we found that some of the persons were not traced through the address on which their passports were made, we found them through other sources and informed the health authorities.”

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they were working on tracing the NRIs and the remaining 35 will be traced soon.

About 90,000 NRIs arrived in Punjab after the outbreak of coronavirus around the globe. The NRIs who had symptoms of COVID-19, were directed to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

