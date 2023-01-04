scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Mohali: Two booked for cheating people on pretext of police recruitment, threatening with false cases

One of the accused was already booked in a cheating case for duping people on the pretext of police recruitment to the tune of Rs 76 lakh, said the police.

The Phase-1 police registered the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). (Representational)
Listen to this article
Mohali: Two booked for cheating people on pretext of police recruitment, threatening with false cases
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Mohali police Wednesday booked two men for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of police recruitment and threatening to frame them in false cases.

The accused were identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of Sector 69, and Naresh Kumar, a resident of Jhuggian village near Kharar. Rajbir was already booked in a cheating case for duping people on the pretext of police recruitment to the tune of Rs 76 lakh, said the police. The complainant in the case is Arvinder Singh, a resident of Rajpura.

More from Chandigarh

The Phase-1 police registered the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 14:26 IST
Next Story

PDP monthly newsletter: Idea of separatism can’t be confiscated or jailed

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close