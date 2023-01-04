Mohali: Two booked for cheating people on pretext of police recruitment, threatening with false cases

The Mohali police Wednesday booked two men for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of police recruitment and threatening to frame them in false cases.

The accused were identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of Sector 69, and Naresh Kumar, a resident of Jhuggian village near Kharar. Rajbir was already booked in a cheating case for duping people on the pretext of police recruitment to the tune of Rs 76 lakh, said the police. The complainant in the case is Arvinder Singh, a resident of Rajpura.

The Phase-1 police registered the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).