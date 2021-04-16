Mohali: Police recover 350 litres diesel from dhaba

scorecardresearch
Friday, April 16, 2021
Police had received a tip off that the owner of Jashan Dhaba, Amarjeet Singh was involved in the illegal business of selling diesel at cheaper rate. The accused would connive with oil tanker drivers and take out diesel from tankers to sell it at cheaper rates.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
April 16, 2021 5:28:45 am
Police also recovered a small pump and canes for storing the diesel. A police officer said that many dhaba owners used to connive with oil tanker drivers and take out oil from tankers with small electric pumps and then sell it for Rs 40-50 per liter.

Sohana police recovered 350 litres of diesel from a dhaba located on Banur-Kharar highway on Thursday. Police arrested the owner and one of the workers of the dhaba in this connection. Both the accused will be produced in the court on Friday.

Three persons were killed in a blast that took place at a dhaba near Derabassi in November last year, while they were allegedly taking out oil from a tanker.

