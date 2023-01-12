scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Mohali police recover 1 kg opium and over 4300 banned capsules in separate areas

In another case, the Derabassi police recovered 4320 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvonr from another UP resident.

"The accused tried to turn back after seeing the police party, on suspicion the police checked his bag and found one kg of opium," a police officer said.
The Mohali police Wednesday recovered 1 kg of opium and over 4300 banned capsules from the Kharar and Derabassi towns of the district.

The Kharar police recovered 1 kg of opium and arrested an Uttar Pradesh resident, identified as Vikas. The arrest was made near the Bhagomajra village when the police had set up a special Checkpost in view of Republic Day.

“The accused tried to turn back after seeing the police party, on suspicion the police checked his bag and found one kg of opium,” a police officer said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Kharar (city) police station.

In another case, the Derabassi police recovered 4320 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvonr from another UP resident. The accused, identified as Neeraj Chaubey, was arrested near the bus stand where a special checkpost was set up by the police.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Derabassi police station.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 10:47 IST
