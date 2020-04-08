Mohali police readies team of COVID Commandos

Team of COVID Commandos in Mohali on Tuesday. Express Team of COVID Commandos in Mohali on Tuesday. Express

IN VIEW of COVID-19 threat and to better align the systemic response to cope with an emergency situation, the district police on Monday prepared a team of ‘COVID Commandos’. The 19-member team will be deployed in the affected areas and will assist the health department.

The Covid Commandos are designated as district COVID-19 Emergency Response Team.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the ‘COVID Commandos’ are physically fit and self-motivated constables of the district police who have themselves volunteered to take up the job.

“They will be ready for deployment in a short span of 30 minutes within the entire district,” the SSP added.

The SSP said that the deployment of ‘COVID Commandos’ will safeguard the rest of the district from dealing with COVID-19 positive cases and reduce the chances of infection catching up with police personnel in the field.

The COVID Commandos are equipped with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and trained in its proper wear, removal and disposal. They are provided go-bags that include PPE for commandos and first aid supplies for response to community members.

“They are trained and motivated to meet the requirement of an on-scene police presence along with health department staff. The drills for handling a non-cooperative positive patient are well-rehearsed and standard operating procedure is in place,” the SSP said.

The COVID Commandos are prepared for health department. Officers may be required to enforce revised local or regional public health ordinances, such as mandatory quarantines, isolation or travel restrictions. Provide testing and coordinate treatment to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the district.

The COVID Commandos are provided with a single pair of disposable examination gloves, disposable isolation gown or single-use disposable coveralls, particulate respirator (N-95 or higher-level respirator), eye protection like goggles or disposable face shield that fully covers the front and sides of the face.

