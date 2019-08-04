Mohali police raid drug peddler’s 17-acre farm house, investigate mall in Himachal

The district police on Saturday raided a farmhouse owned by notorious drug smuggler Balwinder Singh Billa at Jhanjeri village. The police teams searched the 17-acres farmland located on Landran-Sirhind highway, however, could not find anything.

Advertising

The police arrested Balwinder Singh with 750 gm heroin on Thursday and since then, they have been investigating his property. They are investigating the mall located in Himachal Pradesh, in which Balwinder is said to be a shareholder.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, according to the rules, any property purchased by a drug smuggler within six years of his arrest could be attached. He added that some of Balwinder’s properties in Amritsar are already attached.

Speaking about the Jhanjheri farmhouse, SSP Chahal said that they will soon get all the documents related to the property and will attach it, if it was purchased within a period of six years.

Balwinder is said to be close to Ranjeet Singh Rana, the main accused in the 532 kg heroin smuggling case, in which the heroin was recovered from the Attari border last month. Rana is yet to be arrested. “The Special Task Force (STF) shall soon question the accused, he was one of the most notorious drug smuggler of the state. He also has connections outside the country,” a senior police officer said.