PSEB fake certificate scam: 3 held, 4 more booked; main accused still absconding

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In a major crackdown in the Punjab School Education Board fake certificate scam, the Mohali police has arrested three accused: Jagtar Singh, Kuldeep Singh, and Kishan Singh. Additionally, four more individuals have been named in the case, while the main accused remains absconding.
The case pertains to FIR No. 19, dated March 8, 2025, registered at Phase-8 police station.
According to the police, acting on a complaint by PSEB, Parvinder Singh Khangura, Harmandeep Singh Boparai (Senior Assistant), Ranjit Singh (Helper), and Rajinder Singh (Helper) have been named in the case. Sources said that handwriting analysis of Boparai matched with key samples during investigation. An official stated, “The bail of Harmandeep Singh Boparai has been cancelled.”
SHO Satnam Singh said that the case has been registered under IPC sections 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B, which relate to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.
The case dates back to 2023, when discrepancies surfaced during certificate verification. “In the first verification, the certificates were declared genuine, while in the second verification, the same certificates were found to be fake,” the investigation said.
During the probe, “serious lapses in the verification process and tampering of official records” also came to light. These include missing register entries and irregularities in peon book records between July 13 and August 9, 2023.
According to SHO Satnam Singh, the accused manipulated official records to issue fake verification reports. The investigation is also examining financial transactions and possible bribery angles linked to the case.
DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said, “This is a very serious case as it involves the credibility of a government institution, and efforts are underway to expose the entire network.”
Police teams are conducting continuous raids to arrest absconding accused Harvinder Singh Khangura, while further investigation into the case is ongoing.
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