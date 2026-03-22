PSEB fake certificate scam: 3 held, 4 more booked; main accused still absconding

The case has been registered under IPC sections 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B, which relate to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. (File Photo)

In a major crackdown in the Punjab School Education Board fake certificate scam, the Mohali police has arrested three accused: Jagtar Singh, Kuldeep Singh, and Kishan Singh. Additionally, four more individuals have been named in the case, while the main accused remains absconding.

The case pertains to FIR No. 19, dated March 8, 2025, registered at Phase-8 police station.

According to the police, acting on a complaint by PSEB, Parvinder Singh Khangura, Harmandeep Singh Boparai (Senior Assistant), Ranjit Singh (Helper), and Rajinder Singh (Helper) have been named in the case. Sources said that handwriting analysis of Boparai matched with key samples during investigation. An official stated, “The bail of Harmandeep Singh Boparai has been cancelled.”