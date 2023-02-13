scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Mohali police oppose discharge application of Jagtar Hawara

Jagtar Singh Hawara is in Tihar jail and is a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination.

Hawara’s counsel had filed the discharge application in 2021. (File)
Mohali police on Monday opposed before a local court the discharge application of Jagtar Singh Hawara in connection to an 18-year-old terror related case.

Hawara's counsel had filed the discharge application in 2021.

While opposing the application, the police had said that the case was registered against Hawara and four other persons — Parvinder Singh, Swaran Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Paramjit Singh — on June 15, 2005, at Kharar (sadar) police station.

The police said in the application that after the arrest of the accused, huge recoveries of weapons and RDX were made, which include 8.350 kilos of RDX, 1.9 kg Pent Yellow, and live cartridges of AK-47.

“As per material on record, there is sufficient evidence for the conviction of the accused. Hence the application is liable to be cancelled,” the application read.

The discharge application was filed in the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Avtar Singh Barda by Hawara — through his counsel — on August 2, 2021. The court has fixed February 27 as the next date of hearing.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 22:53 IST
