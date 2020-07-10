Mohali police sends notice to web app for streaming live commentary of matches

Dr Rajvot Kaur Grewal, Mohali SP said that they had issued notice to Fancode asking about their streaming of the two matches of the fake Sri Lanka League. Express Photo Dr Rajvot Kaur Grewal, Mohali SP said that they had issued notice to Fancode asking about their streaming of the two matches of the fake Sri Lanka League. Express Photo

Three days after the Mohali police arrested betting kingpin Ravinder Dandiwal for organising the fake Sri Lanka UVA T-20 League at Sawara village near Mohali, the district police has sent a notice to Fancode, one of the web-based application, which streamed the live commentary of the matches of the league.

The development comes a day after the police located four local players from Champions Cricket Academy at Chapar Chiri village near Mohali and took their statement, besides the statement of academy’s coach Ravi Verma at Kharar court and police headquarters in Mohali.

“We are in the process of recovering the posters of the alleged Sri Lanka league apart from getting information about involvement of two-three more players from Punjab. The Mohali police had located four players, who had played in the fake league, from a local academy and took their statement along with their coach’s statement in court on Wednesday. We have issued notice to Fancode asking about their streaming of the two matches of the fake Sri Lanka League today. We have also put our forensic and data analysis team to get data from apps like Diamond, Sky, Lotus from the recovered phones so that we can get more information about more bookies involved,” said Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, SP, Mohali.

As per Verma’s statement to the court and police, one of the organisers had contacted him on June 29 morning to send four players of his academy for practice matches at the Strokers Cricket ground at Sawara village. The coach sent four of his trainees for the matches but was later told by the players that the matches seemed fixed and certain decisions were dubious. “An old friend had asked me to send four players to Sawara ground for practice matches. It’s a common practice here that academies ask for players if they are short. It was only when the players returned that I got to know about the matches being fixed. The players told me that they were asked to sit at a distance of 150 m from the other players and between the overs, officials standing near the boundary told them to drop catches or to not stop boundaries,” Verma said.

According to Verma, the four players played in both the matches and were given jerseys with numbers, with the organisers keeping the jerseys with themselves after the matches. When the players returned, the players were crying and the coach had to spend some time counselling the players. “While the players are from Morinda, Sante Majra, Badala and Ludhiana and are 17-18 year-old, all of them were crying and have not been talking with anybody since last week. They were asked to play for one team in the first match before two each played in each team in the second match,” Verma said.

