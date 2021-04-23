Mohali police issues 677 challans, files 45 FIRs for violation of curfew

The SSP said that as many as 677 challans were issued by the district police against violators for not wearing masks.

The Mohali district police took stern action against those who had violated the curfew guidelines on Wednesday. Police registered 45 FIRs and also issued 677 challans in the last 24 hours.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh said that the 45 FIRs included 17 FIRs registered against the shop owners who had kept their shops open after the permissible time limit, three FIRs have been registered against dhabas and one against restaurant owners.

“Besides, FIRs have been registered against 24 people from the general public for violation of lockdown on Wednesday,” the SSP said.

The SSP said that as many as 677 challans were issued by the district police against violators for not wearing masks. He made an appeal to the general public to follow the Covid-19 guidelines in true earnest to protect themselves and their families from the pandemic.

“The police are there to serve the people. It is only with the support, commitment and cooperation of people at large that we all can overcome this pandemic,” he said.

The district had observed a strict lockdown on Wednesday, which was also the day of Ramnavami, in a bid to break the chain of infection and curb the spread of Covid-19.