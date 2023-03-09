Mohali police issues 368 challans, most for not wearing helmets

Mohali police on Thursday said that they issued a total of 368 challans for various traffic rule violations on Holi, Wednesday, and impounded 124 vehicles.

A police officer said that special checkpoints had been set up in the district on Wednesday to keep a tab on hooligans. According to the police, the maximum number of challans — 87 — were issued for not wearing helmets. This was followed by 86 challans being issued for triple riding. The remaining challans were issued for other violations, like drink driving.

Meanwhile, there were also reports of a fight having broken out in Balongi village on Wednesday, after two groups clashed with each other over the issue of celebrating holi.

Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Badmajra, said that some children were celebrating Holi in the locality when a group of 10-12 persons arrived at the spot and started misbehaving with locals present there. When Neeraj, his friend Krishan Kumar, and another local resident objected to the same, the group allegedly attacked the trio.

Balongi Station House Officer (SHO) PS Grewal said that they were looking into the issue and a case had not been filed yet.

Elsewhere, in separate incidents at least four people were booked by the police for hooliganism in Mattaur and Nayagaon areas.