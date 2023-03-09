scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Mohali police issues 368 challans, most for not wearing helmets

Meanwhile, there were also reports of a fight having broken out in Balongi village on Wednesday, after two groups clashed with each other over the issue of celebrating holi.

PUNJAB POLICE SEIZE OPIUMElsewhere, in separate incidents at least four people were booked by the police for hooliganism in Mattaur and Nayagaon areas.(Representative/ Express file photo)
Listen to this article
Mohali police issues 368 challans, most for not wearing helmets
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Mohali police on Thursday said that they issued a total of 368 challans for various traffic rule violations on Holi, Wednesday, and impounded 124 vehicles.

A police officer said that special checkpoints had been set up in the district on Wednesday to keep a tab on hooligans. According to the police, the maximum number of challans — 87 — were issued for not wearing helmets. This was followed by 86 challans being issued for triple riding. The remaining challans were issued for other violations, like drink driving.

Meanwhile, there were also reports of a fight having broken out in Balongi village on Wednesday, after two groups clashed with each other over the issue of celebrating holi.

Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Badmajra, said that some children were celebrating Holi in the locality when a group of 10-12 persons arrived at the spot and started misbehaving with locals present there. When Neeraj, his friend Krishan Kumar, and another local resident objected to the same, the group allegedly attacked the trio.

Balongi Station House Officer (SHO) PS Grewal said that they were looking into the issue and a case had not been filed yet.

Also Read
Chandigarh SSP
Kanwardeep Kaur joins Chandigarh Police as SSP
punjab haryana high court, indian express
‘Engineers contribute immensely… Ought to be treated with utmost respect ...
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls
Punjab Congress appoints incharges, co-incharges in 9 Assembly segments f...
Increased temperature force migratory birds to return early

Elsewhere, in separate incidents at least four people were booked by the police for hooliganism in Mattaur and Nayagaon areas.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 22:12 IST
Next Story

MeToo in chess: Grandmaster Susan Polgar says she’s faced sexual harassment multiple times

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close