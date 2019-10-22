Mohali police honour officers who died in line of duty

District police observed the police commemoration day at the District Administrative Complex on Monday. Police personnel paid their tribute to the policemen martyred in the line of duty.

Advertising

Chief guest Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan urged everyone to stand with the family members of the martyrs. “Let us vow to look after the families of the police martyrs as they lost their members for our bright future,” DC Dayalan said.

He recalled the role of the Punjab police in preserving peace in the state, besides safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country.

He said 35 officers and officials of the district police had sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace and integrity, and their supreme sacrifice would always inspire the younger generation of police officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the Punjab police would always remain indebted to its heroes, who have brought laurels for the police force through their bravery. Both the officers also heard the grievances of the family members of the martyrs and assured them of early solutions of their problems.