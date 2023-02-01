Mohali police hands over rescued: 6-day-old baby to child welfare home

Mohali police Tuesday handed over the six-day-old baby girl who was rescued from the gang involved in stealing and selling newborns to a child welfare home, after a district court ordered that the infant be produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

Police on Monday had arrested Manjinder Singh, his wife Parwinder Kaur, residents of Faridkot district and Charanbir Singh and his wife Sakshi, residents of Patiala.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Ist Class) Vishavjyoti, in her order said, “From record, it has appeared that the child was born on January 24, and is just six days old. The parents of the child have stated that they are very poor. Further, the mother of the child is an HIV positive patient”.

The orders further said, “It has also come to the notice of the court that child was given by them (parents) to the accused Parvinder Kaur as they did not have sufficient means to look after the child”.

According to the court orders, it was considered that the child was in need of immediate care and protection. “Therefore, considering the fact that the parents of the child are not able to take care of her, in the best interest of the child – her health and age, the police officers are directed to produce the child before the Child Welfare Committee immediately, for further action in the matter,” the order said.

Earlier, the parents of the newborn also recorded their statements in the court after the police moved an application that the she be handed over to her biological parents.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case and said that they are expecting the involvement of more people in the racket. They are also trying to recover the other stolen children.