Mohali police earns Rs 36.58 lakh through auction of seized vehicles

Police in Mohali have generated a revenue of Rs 36.58 lakh by successfully auctioning vehicles seized in connection with various cases.
According to Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, a special auction drive was conducted on January 28, 29 and 30, across eight police stations in the district, during which a total of 351 seized vehicles were auctioned.
He said that in compliance with the standing orders issued by the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Chandigarh, the drive was launched to ensure the timely disposal of vehicles related to accident cases and other matters that had been lying unattended in police station premises for a long period.
The auction process was carried out under the supervision of Navneet Singh Mahal, SP (Traffic), and Saurav Jindal, SP (Investigation). The auctions were conducted under the chairmanship of the SP (Traffic) in accordance with government norms and with complete transparency.
Sharing the police station-wise details, Hans said that the auction included 23 vehicles from Naya Gaon police station, 51 from Mullanpur Garibdas, 20 from Majri, 29 from Phase-1, 24 from City Kharar, 90 from Dhakoli, 88 from Dera Bassi, and 26 from Lalru police station.
“Such auction drives not only enhance government revenue but also help reduce congestion of case property at police stations, ensuring systematic and lawful disposal in accordance with legal provisions,” he added.
