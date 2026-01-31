Mohali police earns Rs 36.58 lakh through auction of seized vehicles

A special auction drive was conducted on January 28, 29 and 30, across eight police stations in the district. (File Photo)

Police in Mohali have generated a revenue of Rs 36.58 lakh by successfully auctioning vehicles seized in connection with various cases.

According to Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, a special auction drive was conducted on January 28, 29 and 30, across eight police stations in the district, during which a total of 351 seized vehicles were auctioned.

He said that in compliance with the standing orders issued by the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Chandigarh, the drive was launched to ensure the timely disposal of vehicles related to accident cases and other matters that had been lying unattended in police station premises for a long period.