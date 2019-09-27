Mohali: Police carry out search operation in Sector 79 after tip-off about gangster

PANIC GRIPPED the residential area in Sector 79 on Thursday afternoon after the police received information about a gangster. A special checking drive was carried out in the area for around three hours. The police, however, failed to get any success.

Sources in the police said that they received information about the movement of a gangster in the area, following which teams of the district police and Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police reached Sector 79 and cordoned off the area, making the local residents panicky.

“Yes, there was an input. Sources saw a gangster lookalike in the area, following which OCCU and the district police teams reacted swiftly and carried out checking in the entire area, but we could not find anyone,” said an officer who was part of the teams.

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the OCCU and the district police were working on certain inputs about some criminals which could not be disclosed at this time.

The police got the input around 12 noon. After this, the police cordoned off the entire area and a search operation was carried out till 3 pm. During the search operation, the police carried out checking in some houses and flats in the area. The residents of the localities panicked after seeing the policemen roaming in the area.

Sucha Singh Kalour, the president of the Residents Welfare Association of Sector 79, said that he was present at home when he saw that the police vehicles were coming into the locality.

“I was surprised to see the policemen roaming in our area. When I tried to figure out, police officials asked me to remain indoors,” Kalour told Newsline.

Kalour added that children were returning home from their schools and the parents got scared on seeing the policemen.

The gangster whom the police were looking for is wanted in a number of murder and kidnapping cases by the Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana police forces.