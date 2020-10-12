Mohali: Police bust gang involved in betting, drug trade

Accused in police custody in Mohali on Sunday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

A gang involved in betting and drug trade was busted by the Mohali district police on Sunday. Police recovered 570 gm heroin, mobile phones and a laptop from the accused. The arrests were made from Homeland Society here.

SP (City) Harvinder Virk said that they arrested Vipin and Rakesh Manchanda from the spot and recovered four laptops, 14 mobile phones and one landing machine, which is used in betting.

SP Virk added that they recovered 570 gm heroin from the accused which was worth Rs. 2.85 crore. Speaking further, he said that two more accused identified a Tarush Dhawan and Malkiat Singh, who are also involved in the racket, are yet to be arrested.

According to SP Virk, the accused were running a betting racket on IPL matches and were involved in betting in 30 to 35 matches. “They used to bet Rs 4-5 lakh per match. Both Vipin and Rakesh had separate clients. We are in the process of identifying all the accused involved in betting,” SP Virk said.

He added that the accused were using payment applications like Paytm and some other online applications.

Matour SHO, Inspector Rajiv Kumar said that Vipin was booked in a gambling case in Hisar. He added that they are investigating about the other three accused.

Homeland Society is one of the posh housing societies in Mohali, where several singers and people connected to the Punjabi film industry stay.

