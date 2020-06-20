Mohali police books ‘Referendum 20-20’ architect Pannu for sedition

Pannu also circulated a letter on social media in which he has condemned India’s action against China at the international border at Ladakh. Pannu also circulated a letter on social media in which he has condemned India’s action against China at the international border at Ladakh.

The district police booked ‘Referendum 20-20’ architect Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on charges of sedition and inciting the army personnel on Friday. The case was registered at Kurali (Sadar) police station. The case was registered after the police got to know about pre-record messages in which Pannu was inciting army personnel and asked them to work for him.

According to sources in the police, Pannu was booked under sections 124-A (sedition), 131(Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) of the IPC and sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the FIR, Pannu was instigating the Sikh Indian Army personnel by saying that they should not have to give their lives for the country as India has been committing genocide of Sikhs since 1947. He also lured them by asking them to leave the Indian Armed forces, adding that he will pay them an equivalent amount of salary and Rs 5,000 extra.

Pannu also circulated a letter on social media in which he has condemned India’s action against China at the international border at Ladakh. He, on behalf of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), empathised with the people of China, alleging that Sikhs have suffered as their land and resources are under Indian occupation and they have faced genocide at the hands of the Indian state since 1947.

The Inspector General of Police, Ropar range, Amit Parsad, confirmed the registration of case. He said that the people must come forward to counter the negative agenda being propagated by Pannu.

