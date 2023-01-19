Mohali police arrest UP man with 1 kg opium

The Mohali police Thursday arrested a man and recovered 1 kg of opium from him at Handesra town. The accused was going to Chandigarh to supply opium to his customers, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Akash Maurya, a resident of Subash Nagar in Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from near Jaula Chowk in Handesra.

According to the police, a team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Om Parkash noticed the man was coming from the Lalru side carrying a bag.

“We stopped him based on suspicion and on checking, 1 kg of opium was found in his bag,” a police officer said.

The police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) against the accused at the Handesra police station.