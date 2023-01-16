scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Mohali police arrest two carrying 4 kg of opium

Derabassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said they have been keeping an eye on drug smugglers in the area and have nabbed many who try to enter the state through this route.

Mohali drugsA case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Lalru police station. (Representational Photo/File)
Mohali police arrest two carrying 4 kg of opium
The Mohali police Monday arrested two people and recovered 4 kg of opium from them in Lalru town. The accused were arrested while they were trying to flee from the police check post near the Dappar toll plaza.

Those arrested have been identified as Hardeep Singh, a resident of Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh, and Krish Gujjar alias Krishan Kumar, a native of Rajasthan.

Officials said a police party was on patrolling duty near the Dappar toll plaza and the accused were coming from Ambala. “After seeing the police party, the accused tried to flee but they could not succeed due to traffic. Our team had stopped them and on checking, 4 kg of opium was found on their car’s dashboard,” an officer said.

The police also recovered a Maruti Swift car from the accused.

Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...

Derabassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said they have been keeping an eye on drug smugglers in the area and have nabbed many who try to enter the state through this route.

A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Lalru police station.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 09:38 IST
