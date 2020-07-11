Mohali: Police arrest Delhi resident for providing high-resolution cameras for matches

The accused is the sixth person arrested in the case with Pankaj, Raju Kalia, betting kingpin Ravinder Dandiwal, Happy Chandigarh and Kunju Chandigarh arrested last week after an FIR was filed on July 2. (Representational) The accused is the sixth person arrested in the case with Pankaj, Raju Kalia, betting kingpin Ravinder Dandiwal, Happy Chandigarh and Kunju Chandigarh arrested last week after an FIR was filed on July 2. (Representational)

A day after the Mohali police sent a notice to Fancode in regard to the fake Sri lanka Uva T-20 League played at the Strokers Cricket Ground at Sawara village last week, the police arrested a Delhi-based camera production person, Durgesh, for providing the high-resolution cameras for live streaming of the two matches of the fake Sri Lanka T-20 league held on June 29. The accused is the sixth person arrested in the case with Pankaj, Raju Kalia, betting kingpin Ravinder Dandiwal, Happy Chandigarh and Kunju Chandigarh arrested last week after an FIR was filed on July 2.

A senior police officer from Mohali police told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity that they sent a team to Delhi to arrest Durgesh who had provided the cameras for the league. The officer added that Durgesh was arrested on Friday afternoon. On Monday, Durgesh was also named as an accused in the case by the police after his name had come to light after the police interrogation of Dandiwal, who was arrested on Sunday. According to the Mohali police statement issued on Monday, Durgesh, a resident of Delhi, had provided high-resolution cameras for the coverage of the matches at the Sawara village so that the matches could be showed as being held in Sri Lanka. “The cameras played an important role for showing the ground at Sawara village. We shall also find out whether this person had provided cameras to organise matches to the same accused in the past,” the officer added.

According to a cricket coach at an academy in Punjab, Durgesh conducted the Universal T10 League at Kurukshetra in Haryana from June 2 to June 8. Earlier last year and in February this year, Durgesh had also organised T-20 matches in Goa, Jaipur as well as Delhi. “Durgesh is known in club cricket tournaments for providing the camera production of club tournaments and other village-level tournaments. Earlier in June this year, he had organised the Universal T10 League at Kurukshetra with a total of five teams and 12 matches with live streaming done on cricheroes and criciclubs app through RTMP encode. The final was won by Sky Infinity by a two-run margin. The tournament was in violation of the Covid guidelines by the MHA as well as Haryana government,” the coach said.

