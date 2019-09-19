Mohali petroleum dealers slam Chandigarh pricing, to approach Amit Shah

Mohali petroleum dealers’ association said that the differences in fuel prices of Mohali and Chandigarh have affected their trade.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Ashwinder Singh Mongia, president of Mohali District Petroleum Dealers Association (MDPDA) under the aegis of the Petrol Pump Dealers Association, Punjab (PPDAP), said, “VAT rates of petrol and diesel have been successively reduced by UT administration in October 2017 and then again in October 2018. Though Punjab government has reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 1 per litre on February 18, the fuel in Mohali is expensive by Rs 4.90 per litre for petrol and by Rs 2.71 per litre for diesel as compared to Chandigarh.”

Mongia said there has been a continuous drop in VAT rates by the UT administration from October 2017 resulting in a total shift of petroleum trade from Mohali to Chandigarh. Petroleum dealers of Chandigarh are prospering whereas those of Mohali are facing heavy losses.

Mongia said the association will take forward their demands to Home Minister Amit Shah during his upcoming visit to Chandigarh.

The sale of diesel at Chandigarh has shown a growth of 105 per cent from October 2016 to date and the revenue so collected goes to central pool thereby having no impact whatsoever on the fiscal health of Chandigarh. This step has only benefited a handful of petroleum dealers of Chandigarh, he alleged.

He claimed the sale of diesel in Mohali has fallen by 42% in the corresponding period. The Mohali petrol pumps, he said, have seen the business fall by 70% since October 2017.

Mongia alleged that the rate difference has prompted some Chandigarh dealers to indulge in rampant smuggling of petroleum products from Chandigarh to neighbouring districts of Punjab. He pointed out that a tanker indulging in the illegal supply of diesel was apprehended by the mobile wing of Excise & Taxation Department at Mohali recently, an FIR was also registered at Mataur Police Station against the dealer.

However, no action was taken by the oil company HPCL against the dealer.

He claimed that a survey of all the 40 petrol pumps in Chandigarh indicates that about 70 per cent of the customers belong to neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and only 30 per cent of the customers belong to Chandigarh. Moreover, bulk consumers of diesel- transporters, Industry have started sourcing their requirements from Chandigarh. This is the main reason for traffic congestion on Chandigarh Roads and is a major source of air and noise pollution in Chandigarh.

He said there are two solutions to the problem: Increase VAT Rates in Chandigarh being the capital to Punjab at par with Punjab or have dual pricing within the state of Punjab with VAT rates in neighbouring districts of Punjab — Mohali and Rupnagar — at par with Chandigarh.

In both cases, there will be revenue growth for the Punjab government and the beleaguered petroleum trade shall be revived. It will also go a long way in curbing illegal activities like smuggling etc controlling noise and air pollution, he added.

Mongia said one of the highest-selling dealers of Mohali, GS Chawla, who is facing heavy financial losses, has sent a letter to the Punjab government seeking permission to commit suicide. The reason for this is his total loss of business at the hands of Chandigarh dealers in the past three years due to disparity in rates, he added.