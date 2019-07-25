Mohali Peermuchalla robbery case: SSP suspends CIA in-charge

The robbery which took place in a flat in Peermuchalla on May 2 on gun point had took a new turn on Wednesday when the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal suspended the in-charge of Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of the district police for shoddy investigation of the case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Ropar range Inspector General of Police (IG) V Neerja will now investigate the case and if there were any discrepancies in the investigation.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed the development and said that the SIT will investigate the entire matter as the family members of one of the accused also levelled serious allegations against CIA in-charge Inspector Satwant Singh Sidhu. “At this point, we can not divulge more details as the SIT will start an investigation, but Satwant Sidhu was suspended on Wednesday following his shoddy role in the investigation of the entire case,” added SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Four persons had entered a jeweller’s house in Victoria Heights Society in Peermuchalla where his wife, Jinu Verma was present with three children. The robbers allegedly took away cash and jewellery from the house. Later, when the police recovered the CCTV footage it was found that the four robbers were coming downstairs with four bags which were supposed to be filled with jewellery and cash. Jinu Verma’s husband, Rakesh Verma, was a wholesale jeweller and used to supply the gold to various jewellers in the Tricity. Jinu Verma had stated in her complaint that the robbers took away Rs 3.5 lakh cash and three gold pendants from her home.

On May 4, the then SSP Harcharan Singh Bhullar had constituted a SIT to probe the case. On July 12, he held a press conference and claimed to have solved the robbery with the arrest of four persons identified as Parkash Singh, Gursewak Singh, Sukhdev Singh and one another accused Harman who was arrested by the CIA staff from the International Airport in Delhi.

Police also claimed that they recovered Rs 26 lakh cash and also found Rs 19 lakh deposited in six different bank accounts of the accused despite the fact that the complainant alleged that only Rs 3.5 lakh was robbed from her home.

During the press conference, Bhullar said that Jagmeet Singh alias Babbu Kang was the mastermind behind the crime. Police had arrested Babbu Kang’s father Parkash Singh and had also named his mother in the FIR. Babbu Kang, however, was not arrested.

The family members of Babbu Kang approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 17, alleging that Satwant Sidhu demanded money for releasing Babbu King’s parents who were picked up by the police. The High Court had directed the Punjab government and Director General of Police (DGP) to file their replies by September 11.