Mohali, Panchkkua tighten curbs, life as usual in Chandigarh

AS the Tricity reels under the second wave of novel coronavirus, and health experts see the cases peaking almost three weeks away in mid-May, the different set of curbs imposed by the three cities has attracted sharp criticism from residents. For many, it underscores lack of coordination among the political and bureaucratic leaders of the three cities.

While Mohali has been following the concept of 24-hour lockdown every Sunday, the UT followed the weekend lockdown just once before abandoning it. Panchkula too did not show interest in weekend lockdown and even rejected the suggestion of a day lockdown on Ramnavami.

A senior officer with UT administration said, “We are not bound to follow Punjab or Haryana rules just as these states are not bound to follow us. By and large, there are similar restrictions in the tricity. Being the UT, follows the GoI guidelines. We rolled back weekend lockdown because PM said it should be the last resort.”

But many like MPS Chawla, a former nominated councillor of Chandigarh, said, “We are facing a war-like situation, there is a need to adopt a uniform policy. When the officials of the Tricity can plan a joint strategy to curb crime, why not a joint strategy to fight Covid. Politicians may not agree on a similar code, but residents and bureaucrats must join hands. Today, one city (Mohali) is completely closed, while the UT is fully open, and Panchkula is shutting by 6 pm. This is a recipe for chaos.”

SK Nayyar, president of Panchkula Welfare Association, said, “When Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 was passed, there was a clause that an area of 15km around the city in both Punjab and Haryana should follow the same set of rules, including the health system. We need common rules in this crisis.”