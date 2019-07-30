Mohali: Owner arrested after pet dogs bite man

A woman was arrested on Monday after her pet dogs allegedly bit a man on Sunday in Takipur village near Mullanpur.

According to the complainant, the incident took place when he had gone to his farm house. “Manjeet Kaur has two pet dogs. Many people have complained about them in the past but Manjeet Kaur continued to keep the dogs. On Sunday when I was about to enter my farm house, both dogs bit me badly,” stated Amritpal Singh (24) stated in his complaint. Amritpal Singh added that he was seriously injured and when his family told Kaur about the incident, she started to quarrel with them.

Acting on his complaint, the Mullanpur police booked Manjeet Kaur under sections 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Harpal Singh, the investigating officer of the case, said Amritpal was admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh.